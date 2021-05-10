GREENFIELD (WGGB/WSHM) -- Beginning on Monday, the Greenfield Public Library will be offering a new afterschool program for students.
The program is aimed at youth in grades K-12 and is called "After School Takes & Makes." Each week will feature a different activity kit packed in a bag and ready to go. The activities are all inclusive and no extra materials are required.
The theme of the kits is the same for all ages each week but will be specialized for lower elementary, upper elementary, middle school and high school youth.
Kits are available on a first come first serve basis, with a limit of one kit per student per week. Kits can not be reserved and will be available at the library's to go desk during all GPL- to-Go hours beginning on the Monday of each week until supplies run out.
Each kit will include a list of books at the library based on the subject.
The schedule is as follows (and may be subject to change):
- May 10: Comic Books
- May 17: Woodland Creatures
- May 25: Watercolor
- June 1: Optical Illusions
- June 7: Anime and Manga
- June 14: Be a Detective mystery kits
For more information you can email librarian@greenfieldpubliclibrary.org or call (413)772-1544.
