GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Greenfield Public Library is reopening for browsing Tuesday.

According to library officials, starting May 4th visitors may browse the library Tuesdays from 2-6pm and Thursdays from 10am-2pm.

Twenty people will be allowed in the building at a time and face coverings are required inside at all times.

Limited computer usage will be available and bathrooms, water fountains, the elevator and basement will not be accessible.

Services staff will be available for tech support and questions.

For more information you can contact the library at librariangreenfieldpubliclibrary.org or call 413-772-1544.

