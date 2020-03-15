GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - School officials in Greenfield are working to ensure that children in their city don't go hungry.
According to Greenfield Police officials, Greenfield Public Schools will be offering free breakfast and lunch daily at the below mentioned locations while schools are closed:
- Greenfield High School
- Greenfield Middle School
- Newton School
For health purposes, meals will be served 'grab and go' style.
You can click or tap here to learn more.
