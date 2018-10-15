GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Plastic bags at retail stores could soon be a thing of the past in Greenfield.
The Greenfield City Council is recommending a ban on plastic bags, forcing retail stores to make the switch to recyclable or reusable.
A proposed ordinance by city councilors call for an end to non-disposable bags, like plastic ones.
According to the ordinance, retail establishments include:
- Grocery stores
- Pharmacies
- Jewelry stores
- Convenience stores
It goes on to say that only stores where such a switch would create a "undue hardship" can be exempt from it.
Those not abiding by the rules would face a fine of up to $300 each day they're found to be in violation.
The durability of reusable bags is on the ordinance too. It calls for all of them to be good for at least 125 uses.
"Because we're a service based industry, our stance on things is we'll do whatever the people want to do," said Shannon Deane at Foster's.
Western Mass News caught up with shoppers at Foster's Supermarket in Greenfield to see what they think of the possible change.
The reaction was basically right down the middle.
"Bad for the environment. Plastic bags all over, stuck in trees and fences," said Sally and Andrew Fairfield.
"I use it all. If they decide to take away, I'd be very upset. I line my trash cans with it," said Kathleen Fritz.
Shannon Deane runs the bakery at Foster’s, and said right now more people are using paper or plastic than the reusable bags.
She has spotted a trend recently that may be a sign of things to come.
"We're seeing more and more people use reusable. Probably 30 or 40 percent here," said Deane.
If the ordinance is approved, retail stores would have one year to comply.
City councilors are expected to meet Wednesday night and this ordinance is expected to be on their agenda.
