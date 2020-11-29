GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Greenfield is already bringing in some holiday cheer with a drive-thru holiday lights display called "Light Up the Fairgrounds."
The event is hosted by WHAI 98.3 FM, Bear Country 95.3 FM, and The Outlaw 92.3 FM. It features more than 30 Christmas lights displays, all created by people in the community.
It kicked off on Friday, November 27, and will run for the next three weekends, with the last day being December 13. The hours of operations are between 5 until 9 p.m.
There's a $5 minimum donation charge per vehicle, and all proceeds will be donated to local non-profits, including:
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Franklin County
- Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Regional Dog Shelter
- The Franklin County Fairgrounds
For more information on the event, you can visit www.whai.com, bear953.com, and bbbs-fc.org.
