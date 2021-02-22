GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Greenfield Public School district is searching for a new superintendent.
The district announced Monday today that the school committee and Superintendent Jordana Harper have reached an agreement to part ways as of last Friday, February 19.
Harper had served as the district's superintendent for seven years.
In a statement, the school committee thanked Dr. Harper and wished her well on her future endeavors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.