GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The jackpot snow totals this storm were in Greenfield, up to six inches.
The snow has been on and off this morning in Greenfield, but most of the concern is the heavy, wet snow that people are shoveling.
With the sun now shining, you can see the roads are wet with water now, and the ice has faded away.
That wasn't the case earlier this morning when we spoke to employees at Dunkin' Donuts.
They said they are just pushing the snow to get rid of it, because it's too heavy to lift, but the residents in Greenfield don't seem to be phased by this snow storm.
We spoke to one Greenfield residents who says, in New England, you never know what you're going to get with the weather.
Now that the sun is out, most of the snow is starting to melt, making for a much better day.
