GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person was taken to the hospital after fire officials say she was exposed to a non-hazardous substance Monday afternoon.
According to Capt. Jesse Phelps of the Greenfield Fire Department, firefighters responded to a home on Solon Street around 3:30 p.m. after a homeowner found an unknown substance that irritated her eyes.
As crews were waiting for the hazmat team to arrive, police officers began blocking off the area.
Solon Street was closed from Colrain Street to Mohawk Trail for an extended period of time, but has since reopened.
Upon further investigation, officials deemed the substance to be non-hazardous.
Capt. Phelps added that the homeowner who was exposed to the substance was taken to the hospital, and the extent of her injuries are unknown at this time.
This incident remains under investigation by the Greenfield Fire Department.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.