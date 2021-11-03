GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The City of Greenfield will lift its indoor mask mandate on Monday.
On Wednesday, Mayor Roxann Wedegartner announced the mandate, which went into effect back on September 20, will expire on November 8.
The mayor added that masks will still be required at some businesses.
“I also encourage you to continue wearing your masks if you feel it is in your best interest, especially indoors in venues where you are unsure of people’s vaccination status and you cannot easily socially distance yourself. Mask wearing not only protects you, but it protects others. Remember, many children are still unvaccinated," Wedegartner explained.
Greenfield's current vaccination rate sits at 64 percent.
