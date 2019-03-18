SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Starting Monday, New York and Boston residents now have an opportunity to take a bus service right to MGM Springfield.
Greyhound and MGM Springfield have combined forces.
Tickets from Boston start at $15. The trip is just two hours and 20 minutes with one 10 minute rest stop in Worcester.
The first bus bringing passengers from New York left at 5:15 a.m. Monday. Those riders will get to MGM around 9 a.m.
The total trip from New York City takes about three hours and 50 minutes with a rest stop in Hartford.
Tickets from New York to Springfield start at $20 and go up to $44, depending on where you sit on the bus. The more comfort and leg room, the higher the price.
