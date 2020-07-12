SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A fire has been extinguished at 67 Pembroke St., according to Fire Department Spokesperson Drew Garrett.
The Arson And Bomb Squad determined the cause to be a grill located to close to the garage, he said.
Western Mass News reached out to find out more about any possible injuries or damage to the home but has not yet heard back.
We will continue to update this story as more information comes into the newsroom.
