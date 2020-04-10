SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Free, priority COVID-19 testing sites for first responders were expanded to include grocery store and supermarket workers, according to an announcement made Friday.
The Baker-Polito Administration and the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security today expanded the access at sites in cities such as West Springfield.
Beginning Saturday, April 11, the men and women who provide critical access to food and other necessities may schedule an appointment to receive testing at the sites located at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro and the Big E fairgrounds in West Springfield.
All appointments must be made in advance by the worker’s supervisor or manager, and they do not have to be symptomatic to be eligible for a test.
