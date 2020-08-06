AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- You may have already noticed...your grocery bill is likely inching higher during this pandemic. A new federal report shows some items have shot up as high as 20-percent.
Food prices first increased back in March, but now, a branch of the U.S. Department of Commerce has kept track of such things and said prices are still on the rise.
Your grocery bill isn't likely what it used to be pre-pandemic. New data released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis reports that everything from produce to salad dressing costs more than it did in March.
Meat and poultry are up to 11-percent, beef and veal 20-percent, pork, an 8-and-a-half percent rise, and eggs up 10-percent. This is along with fresh vegetables up 4-percent with cereal the same.
"There are a lot of shipping problems. There are some deliveries that I used to be able to tell you at 6 a.m. this delivery is going to be here and will have it in the door and now we don’t even know if we’ll get it Friday, could be Saturday. We just don’t know," said Agawam's Geissler's Supermarket store manager Rich Whitney.
Whitney told Western Mass News shipping and supply chain issues have increased due to the pandemic. Federal analysts said this is due to the tremendous demand from people staying at home and cooking at home.
Whitney also said, as a family-run business, they can get creative to keep prices down.
"It requires some effort, we have to look, we have to go through all our supply chains who has the best price, what we can do and then we buy as much as we can and pass it along," Whitney explained.
That sometimes means changing weekly deals to come-and-get-em daily deals.
"So what we have to do is rather than set up weekly ads through a circulatory six weeks in advance we have to run daily ads, find something we can buy for a good price and pass it along," he said. "We have hundreds of them around the store that we just happen to find, and say wow this is a great deal, let’s buy as much as we can and pass it along."
When you can, he said, buy local where you can, to save even more.
"We do a lot of business with local farmers, and you really can’t beat their product coming from right down the street to us," Whitney noted.
[And their prices?]
"Their prices are excellent," he explained.
Whitney also advises shoppers to take more time at the grocery store to search for those daily specials, be flexible, and buy what's in season, and always check a store's Facebook page or website for those daily deals.
