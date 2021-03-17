AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Some essential workers will now be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting next week. Those workers include restaurant and grocery store employees.
Some of the unsung heroes of the pandemic - grocery store workers and restaurant staff - will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the Eastfield Mall or any other vaccination site in the state starting on Monday.
“Anyone that’s been dealing with the public, I think should get in-line for their vaccinations,” said Kevin Powers who works at Geissler’s.
Powers has come to work at Geissler's Grocery Store in Agawam throughout the pandemic. He is one of millions of grocery store workers who have put their lives at risk over the past year to make sure essential items like food and cleaning products were available to customers.
“We never stopped. We kept our shelves as full as possible with our distributors bringing things in,” Powers added.
Powers is over 65 and has gotten his first COVID-19 dose, but starting Monday, his younger co-workers will be clear to get theirs too. It’s something powers believes is good news for customers too.
“I think so, yes. They’d feel more at ease,” Powers noted.
Restaurant employees are also allowed to sign-up for the vaccine on Monday in the Bay State, But ultimately getting vaccinated is a personal choice.
“I feel like it’s a good option for people who want to get vaccinated. I think it’s up to everybody to make their own decision, so if people have been waiting to get it, it’s a good time to get it now,” said Jill Trzasko, bartender at Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean Grill.
Trzasko said she hopes the vaccine will mean a return to normal soon.
“That’s just one less obstacle to have to overcome. If one of the workers gets it, we’re all exposed to it, so everybody being vaccinated would be ideal,” Trzasko added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.