LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Turkeys and pumpkin pies are going fast at grocery stores in western Mass. as residents stock up for Thanksgiving.
Western Mass News spoke with local markets about this year’s shopping rush during the pandemic.
The holiday on Thursday has many people stocking up on all of their favorite Thanksgiving dinner fixings.
But local grocery stores told Western Mass News they have prepared for this rush in advance. While it’s been busy, one local market has seen more of an increase in a new curbside pick-up option for pre-fixed Thanksgiving meals.
"I think there are a lot more people staying home and not traveling," said the store manager of Armata's Market, Al Ferrentino.
Ferrentino told Western Mass News they’ve had a pretty steady flow of customers, although he said many people have been shopping for smaller turkeys as they downsize their holiday gatherings.
"We sold out of them quickly because we sell a lot of them in advance. We take orders for fresh turkeys. So we had a high demand, a high call," he explained.
The market is stocked with turkeys and pies made from scratch in-house on Wednesday for a sweet post-turkey treat, but the store will be closed on Thanksgiving.
Over at Big Y in Springfield, things are looking a little different there too, due to the pandemic.
"A lot of smaller orders than we’ve seen in years passed, wanting smaller turkeys just for that intimate at-home Thanksgiving that they have this year," said the store director of Big Y, Tricia Hay.
But they are just as busy as always.
"A lot of customers are coming in throughout the week. It’s not just a lot of a couple of days beforehand. They’ve been preparing," she noted.
Big Y will be closed to shoppers on Thanksgiving, but this year it will also be closed to the day after Thanksgiving so their employees can rest and spend some extra time with their families.
"It’s just a way to say thank you to our employees for all for the hard work they’ve done over the past nine months through the whole pandemic," Hay added.
