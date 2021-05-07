SPRINGFIELD (WGGB/WSHM)--Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski returned to New England for a special cause Friday afternoon.

The former New England Patriots star presented a donation of $1.2 million from the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation. The money will go towards a full renovation of the Charles Bank playground located in the Charles River Reservation Esplanade.

The Department of Conservations and Recreation said the money will be used to modernize the playground and bring more accessible equipment.

“The concept of this playground will be to motivate kids to be outdoors, get fit and have fun! I hope this playground inspires the next generation of athletes,” Gronkowski said.

Gronk thanked Governor Charlie Baker, other officials, and foundation staff who helped make the donation possible. Gronk also took a moment to thank his former team, the New England Patriots.