WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Ware teenager got the surprise of a lifetime from the Make-A-Wish Foundation on New Year's Eve.
Not only was Aiden Clark on-stage with Steve Harvey for FOX’s New Year’s Eve special, his wish for Super Bowl tickets was granted by Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski.
Clark, 17, returned home from the Big Apple as an icon in his small town.
The Patriots fan was surprised on live television Tuesday night with a signed helmet, football, and a jersey for his little brother from former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.
While standing next to Harvey, Gronk came out and handed him tickets to the Super Bowl in Miami, courtesy of the NFL and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Clark was diagnosed with a nervous system disorder when he was six years old and, in 2017, had surgery that his family said has allowed him to live more of a normal life, allowing him to go back to school and even play football this year.
"Now, so many children with diseases or other ailments have someone to look up to with a big smile on their face and know it always isn’t negative or miserable," said Aiden's father, Shawn Clark.
Not only is Aiden a role model, but Shawn told Western Mass News all of this is a testament to how much he has overcome in his life.
"I’m more happy for him being awarded something like this. I think it’s difficult dealing with the condition he has. I think he think's 'Why me? Why am I so lucky?'" Shawn added.
As for Aiden, this New Year’s Eve experience will be remembered as, he put it, "Unbelievable."
Aiden’s family of four is all flying down to Miami for the Super Bowl, but with only two tickets to the game, the competition in the house is on to see who he will choose to bring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.