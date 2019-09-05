HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker was in Holyoke on Thursday to celebrate the revitalization of Holyoke Farms Apartments.
A groundbreaking was held this afternoon at the 229-unit Holyoke Farms in the Whiting Farms neighborhood.
Nearly 200 of those units will be affordable units.
Baker said the project will help transform the community - a result of the 'Housing Choice Bill.'
"Communities need to be able to rethink and re-imagine their communities, which means, among other things, creating housing, office space, hospitality, some retail...but to really be able to invest in this whole idea of live, work and play," Baker added.
Existing units will be renovated both inside and out and new units will be built, along with a community room and management space.
