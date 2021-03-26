SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Friday, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno joined the city's chief development officer and Home City Development for a groundbreaking ceremony for the Elias Brookings apartment complex.
Home City Development is turning the former Elias Brookings School into 42 mixed-income rental apartments.
The school was built in 1925.
The 4,000 square foot former gymnasium will be used as multi-purpose resource center and community room.
In recognition of Home City Development’s preservation efforts, the building will be nominated for listing in the National Register of Historic Places.
