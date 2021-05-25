SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Just a day after we learned of evidence connecting now deceased former Catholic priest Richard Lavigne to the murder of a 13-year-old altar boy, there are calls for the Diocese of Springfield to release the files on the almost 50 year old case.

A rally was held late Tuesday morning outside of the Diocese of Springfield and organizers want more answers on what happened to Danny Croteau.

On Monday, the Hampden District Attorney’s office released audio recordings of former priest Richard Lavigne, confessing that he was the last person to see Croteau alive in April 1972. Gulluni said based on the audio recordings and a letter believed to be from Lavigne, they would have had enough information to convict him of murder if he had not died this past Friday.

Now, Road to Recovery, a non-profit organization, is calling on the Diocese of Springfield to release any information they have on the case and any other secret files of other clergy sexual abusers they know of.

“We are still outside on the sidewalk of a Catholic church, Catholic diocese, asking a bishop to be open, honest, and transparent and it's not coincidental that the information yesterday was not delivered not by the church, but by civil and criminal authorities,” said Robert Hoatson, co-founder of Road to Recovery.

The Diocese of Springfield told Western Mass News that they will be responding later today.

The Hampden District Attorney’s office has set-up a sexual abuse hotline. If a victim of clergy sexual abuse would like to make a report, you can call (413) 800-2958.