SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A group of people, who were outraged, gathered outside of Springfield City Hall, voicing their concerns after a man who spent years in prison in connection to a murder threatened a Black woman on Facebook.
The group was out there for at least three hours, calling on Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno to come speak with them about an incident that started with a Facebook post.
Tensions ran high outside of Springfield City Hall on Monday.
A group of people gathered to call on the mayor to take action after a man named Aaron Nugent made what Mylaya Miller called threats on Facebook.
“I wrote a specific bad review. You know, this guy's racist. He's really not for us, etc. and he direct messages me and said all those vulgar things to me. We’re going back-and-forth and he's like, he’s getting even more heated up. He’s threatening my life,” Miler explained.
Here, you can see the message between the two. We have blurred out the explicit language. Nugent saying “F*** Black lives matter."
According to court documents, Nugent was sentenced to several years in prison for his involvement in the murder of a Chicopee man in 2004.
“It’s not even that it’s scary ‘cause the only person I fear is God, but it's like, it's scary for other people that somebody is out there, roaming around freely,” Miller added.
Tiffany Allecia told Western Mass News that she wants the mayor to open an investigation into the incident.
“We wanted Mayor Sarno to put an immediate cease-and-desist on his business and see if any violations occurred against the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as well as our own policies and regulations,” Allecia explained.
The group eventually went inside and spoke with the chief diversity officer. They are scheduling a meeting with the mayor in the next day or two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.