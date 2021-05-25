SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are renewed calls for the Diocese of Springfield to release decades worth of files connected to the murder of a 13-year-old altar boy. Those efforts come one day after we learned of evidence tying now deceased former Catholic priest Richard Lavigne to the crime.

Organizers and a former classmate are calling on the Diocese of Springfield to release more information on Danny Croteau’s case and anyone else who may have been abused.

Almost five decades after 13-year-old Danny Croteau’s body was found in the Chicopee River, the community continues seeking answers on what exactly happened.

“Tell us the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth,” said Robert Hoatson, co-founder of Road to Recovery.

Hoatson’s remarks comes after Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni announced on Monday that his office had enough evidence to charge Lavigne with the murder of Croteau, had Lavigne not die this past Friday.

“We are still outside on the sidewalk of a Catholic church, Catholic diocese asking a bishop to be open, honest, and transparent and it's not coincidental that the information yesterday was not delivered by the church. but by civil and criminal authorities,” Hoatson noted.

Lavigne had been an early focus of the murder investigation. Croteau’s body was found in April 1972. In 2004, a letter came to light which connected Lavigne to Croteau’s murder, but it took until earlier this year for investigators to confirm the letter was from Lavigne. That information then formally allowed the case into Lavigne to reopen.

Lavigne had a history of past sexual abuse claims. We can tell you in 1991, he was removed from the ministry following his arrest. In 1992, he pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two boys and in 2003, he was defrocked by the Vatican, but that wasn't learned in Massachusetts until 2004.

The non-profit organization Road to Recovery, which helps victims of sexual abuse, is now calling on the Diocese of Springfield to release any information they have on the case and any other files of other clergy sexual abusers they know of.

“So that all of the children and all the teenagers and all of the vulnerable adults of Springfield who have been abused by clergy here will number one, know who their abuser is, but will have some acknowledgment that ‘Wow, I wasn’t the only one’ or they have finally named the priest who abused me,” Hoatson noted.

The Diocese of Springfield told Western Mass News in a statement:

“The demand for transparency from the diocese is one people rightfully agree on, especially considering the horror of child sexual abuse at the hands of clergy that has destroyed lives and left so many saddened and sickened. The Croteau family endured unimaginable heartbreak because of the evil actions of a predator, who should have protected Danny Croteau, and who was in fact part of the clergy. We are grateful to District Attorney Anthony Gulluni and his staff for bringing the truth about this case into the light. As far as the role of the diocese in providing critical information including confidential files sometimes referred to as “secret files,” in 2004, the diocese handed all information requested and witnesses to the Grand Jury that was convened by the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office. That included 10,000 pages of documents and testimony from the former chancellors and Bishop Maguire. Investigators also executed a search warrant on offices and rooms of then Bishop Thomas Dupre, as well as other offices in that location. The diocese cooperated with that investigation and all subsequent requests or subpoenas and will continue to do so."

The Hampden District Attorney’s office has set-up a sexual abuse hotline. If a victim of clergy sexual abuse would like to make a report, you can call (413) 800-2958.

In addition, the Diocese has its own confidential abuse reporting hotline. That can be reached by calling (800) 842-9055 or the report can be made by email to reportabuse@diospringfield.org.