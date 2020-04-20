HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The coronavirus pandemic has forced veterans at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home to be physically separated from loved ones for weeks.
That’s why a local charity is stepping up to help veterans communicate with family through a donation of iPads.
Quarantine isn't easy for anyone, but luckily with modern technology, many people are able to stay connected virtually.
“Everyone can look like The Brady Bunch, like we all have to go these days,” said Steven Connor, director of Central Hampshire Veteran Services.
However, Connor told Western Mass News that technology has been extremely limited for the veterans at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, all while family visitations are still banned.
“I have wives of some of the veterans in here who go in every day and spend time with their husband and right now, complete shutdown and they’re not allowed in at all...Some of the veterans in there are just a little bit freaked out because their routine has changed so drastically under these circumstances,” Connor noted.
To help, they knew they needed to find a way to get more of this technology into the hands of veterans.
“How can we connect them with their families, their wives, their children, their grandchildren, as a matter fact, great-grandchildren. The Western Mass. Veterans Service Officers Association, along with the VFW in western Mass., did fundraising last weekend and raised enough money to buy 10 of them,” Connor explained.
When the Military Friends Foundation caught wind of what they were doing, they wanted to help.
That’s why the organizations have teamed up to provide 20 iPads for veterans to stay connected to loved ones.
“They saw that we were doing it. We decided to combine and get all 20 at once. Ten will be operated by the Guard, helping out the veterans communicate. The other 10 will be with the nursing staff and the rec department,” Connor added.
His hope is that by getting these iPads in the Soldiers’ Home, it will help lift the spirits of both the vets and the families who are suffering.
“We got to do everything we can to deal with this tragic situation. We’ve gotta make it better. The hard part is that we wish we could get them there even sooner because there are veterans that haven’t made it through this process that didn’t get connected with their families and it’s heartbreaking...Hearing the stories, I've talked to people and they didn’t get to say goodbye," Connor said.
