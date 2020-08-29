WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The group "Make Mass. Fishing Spots Great Again" gathered with volunteers to cleanup a spot along the Westfield River on Saturday.
The group is a nonprofit organization that devotes its time to keeping Massachusetts fishing and swimming spots clean.
One volunteer tells Western Mass News why he decided to get involved.
"You see how much garbage is in the waterways of America and it's truly sad...Hopefully, this will catch on and the rest of our country will get involved. We have some beautiful rivers in this part of the state and it's a shame people trash it," Albert Giguere Jr., chairman of Westfield Flood Control Commission.
Giguere encourages all communities to get involved to keep these areas clean.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.