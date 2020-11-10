(AP) -- The Massachusetts Immigration and Refugee Advocacy Coalition is hosting the first of a four-part speaker series.
The virtual talk focusing on future of DACA and the impact the legislation has on the lives of immigrants.
DACA - or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals - was first introduced by the Obama administration in 2012. It gives protections from deportation, work authorization, and access to higher education.
More than 800,000 young immigrants have accessed the program.
President-elect Biden has pledge to restore DACA and protect "dreamers" and their families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.