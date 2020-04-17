HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The state's Military Order of the Purple Heart is pushing for a new half-staff flag order to last indefinitely to honor the veteran lives lost at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home.
At one point, Gov. Charlie Baker issued all flags in Massachusetts to be at half-staff to honor the veterans who died at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home, but now, those flags have been raised back up.
Some said Friday the flags need to be lowered again to honor these veterans.
“This really is a punch in the gut for all veterans,” said Brian Willette, state commander for the Military Order of the Purple Heart.
At least 56 veteran residents have died at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home. Of those, at least 47 tested positive for COVID-19.
“That’s a shocking amount…we feel a sense of helplessness,” Willette noted.
Willette told Western Mass News over the phone that his department is requesting Gov. Charlie Baker to issue a new half-staff flag order - effective immediately - and to remain indefinitely.
“It will provide a visual reminder to all those who see every day every flag lowered at half-staff that are veterans are dying a mass casualty at the Soldiers’ Home and their service deserves to be honored,” Willette explained.
Baker had temporarily lowered flags across the state back when the first investigation began into what happened at the Soldiers’ Home.
Since then, Willette said some mayors in western Massachusetts have elected to keep flags at half-staff, like in Holyoke and West Springfield, but other flags across the state were raised back up and he wants them to be lowered.
“This is the way we have to honor our veterans. We can’t perform military honors at this time. We can’t attend wakes or funerals. To not be able to perform these honors has been crushing,” Willette said.
Willette said lowering flags statewide is just a small way to honor the veterans who have died at the Soldiers’ Home without any family present.
“Our veterans are dying daily and we want their lives and their service recognized,” Willette added.
Willette’s request has been sent to the governor’s office.
Meanwhile, Bennett Walsh, the superintendent of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home remains on paid administrative leave during the three ongoing investigations.
