PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- President Donald Trump is currently receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. This latest development comes after he tested positive for the coronavirus early Friday morning. Since then, GOP Senators and other members of the Republican Party have also tested positive.
It is now one month away from Election Day, and the president is in the hospital amid a pandemic. At the same time, a surge of COVID-19 infections in the White House has occurred. But supporters of President Trump in western Mass. believe he will bounce back on the campaign trail.
“I'm not concerned, I think he's going to come right out of the hospital with his two thumbs up, and he's going to be fine, and they're going to get right back at it," said West Brookfield resident Doreen Piechota.
Residents in Palmer are feeling optimistic about the president’s recovery process after he was diagnosed with COVID-19. On Saturday, White House Doctor Sean Conley, along with physicians from Walter Reed, provided an update on the president’s condition.
“Thursday, he had a mild cough with some nasal congestion and fatigue," Conley said. "All of which are now resolving and improving.”
The press pool questioned Conley, asking if the president received supplemental oxygen. He responded by saying the president had not received oxygen on Thursday, or at Walter Reed on Friday or Saturday. He added that the president did not have difficulty breathing.
“No, he has not, never did. He had a little cough. He had a fever. More than anything, he's felt run down," Conley explained.
These announcements happened after three GOP Senators also test positive for the coronavirus. Those cases threaten the confirmation prospects of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
Former counselor to the president, Kellyanne Conway, announced her COVID-19 diagnosis on Saturday. The former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie also confirmed he was diagnosed with the coronavirus after he helped prep the president for the first debate against former Vice President Joe Biden.
One doctor from Walter Reed said despite his diagnosis, the president remains in good spirits.
"The quote he left us with was, 'I feel like I could walk out of here today.' That was a very encouraging comment from the president," Conley said.
Conley added, besides the president’s age and being slightly overweight, he’s very healthy and is expected to recover.
