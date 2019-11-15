With services now planned for Sunday and Monday for a fallen Worcester Firefighter. Lt. Jason Menard, the community is now rallying to support his family.

WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With services now planned for Sunday and Monday for a fallen Worcester Firefighter. Lt. Jason Menard, the community is now rallying to support his family.

The husband and father of three young children died on Wednesday morning, while rescuing two other firefighters from a massive house fire.

Today, the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, named after a New York firefighter who died in the September 11th attacks, announced their plan to pay off the Menard family's mortgage.

We'll have more on today's announcement in Worcester on Western Mass News tonight starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2019 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.