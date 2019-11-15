WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With services now planned for Sunday and Monday for a fallen Worcester Firefighter. Lt. Jason Menard, the community is now rallying to support his family.
The husband and father of three young children died on Wednesday morning, while rescuing two other firefighters from a massive house fire.
Today, the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, named after a New York firefighter who died in the September 11th attacks, announced their plan to pay off the Menard family's mortgage.
We'll have more on today's announcement in Worcester on Western Mass News tonight starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.
