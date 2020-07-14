BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today at the State House, a group of veterans advocates is gathering to demand attention from lawmakers regarding the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.
More than 70 veterans died at the home after testing positive for COVID-19.
These veterans advocates have drafted a resolution they want lawmakers to pass, which would increase funding to the home to ensure proper staffing and medical supplies.
This resolution would also expedite the design of a new Soldiers’ Home with 250 fully compliant rooms for the veterans.
The former superintendent and deputy superintendent of the home from the early 2010s plans to testify later this afternoon at a virtual meeting of the Joint Committee on Veterans and Federal Affairs.
They told Western Mass News their plan is to ask the committee to hold off on voting on the bill filed by the governor. That bill would put state health officials on the home’s Board of Trustees, and the advocates argue would give the state too much control over the home.
Coming up tonight on Western Mass News starting at 5 p.m., hear from these advocates on why they say the Board of Trustees needs more representation from veterans organizations.
