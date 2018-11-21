SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The temperature will soon plummet to dangerously cold temperatures and for those without a home this holiday week, they will need to find a warm place to stay.
We are talking extreme cold tomorrow like we haven't seen this season and for those without a place to go this holiday season, there is one place that is ready to open its doors.
"We want to make sure no one is out in this dangerously cold weather," said Bill Miller with Friends of the Homeless.
They may be people you pass by on the street or a friend you haven't caught up with in a few years.
The heartbreaking reality is that on any given night, more than 550,000 people will experience homelessness in the United States.
"We're busy all year round. We don't want to wait until the last minute to find that somebody's outside, not having shelter," Miller added.
Miller works to ensure that no one in the city of Springfield goes without a warm bed.
"We work closely with the city and the local police departments. They're out looking for folks and if they find anyone, they bring them to us and we can," Milled explained.
Miller said that one of the best ways to make a person feel welcome is with a meal.
"We will feed probably 200 people for lunch tomorrow. No one is turned away for a meal. We serve three meals a day, seven days a week, every day of the year," Miller said.
With the arctic front moving into western Massachusetts, anyone left out in the cold faces life-threatening conditions, which is why Friends of the Homeless and their parent company, CSO, are ensuring anyone who needs a hand-up has a warm place to stay and any help for the future.
"In the holiday season, we now have improved clinical services. For some people, this is a joyous time and a thankful time, and it should be. If you're going through challenges, whether you're homeless or otherwise, clinical support services can be just so vital to people," Miller noted.
There are many ways to help support those in need this holiday season and beyond. You can CLICK HERE to learn more on how you can help Friends of the Homeless.
