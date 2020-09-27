HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s happened on Sunday. The event looked a little different this year because of the pandemic. People who went walked by themselves or in small groups.
One volunteer told Western Mass News why this walk is still so important, now, more than ever.
"The mission and the work of the Alzheimer's Association are even more important than ever, especially during this time of COVID," said volunteer Elena Leon. "Even though we may not have the numbers that we may have had last year because it's just been a disruption to everybody, we've had a lot of very dedicated people that have been involved, both behind the scenes as volunteers, as well as contributing to the cause."
They also had a virtual experience on a smartphone app, so people could be a part of the event from their homes. If you want to donate to the Alzheimer's Association to support the work that they're doing, you can click here.
