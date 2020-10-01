WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The town's senior center is continuing a new tradition they're calling "Parking Lot Bingo".
Here's how it works, the numbers are called from inside the center and played back on car radios throughout the parking lot. If you sign up, you can expect to play ten games of bingo, and Western Mass News was told it gets pretty competitive.
"We have a lot of laughs and a lot of teasing going on, but it's good for folks to get out, and its good for our staff because we miss our patrons," said the deputy director on the West Springfield Council of Aging, Sarah Long.
Parking lot bingo is free to residents over the age of 60, and the event is held every Wednesday at the West Springfield Senior Center from 1 to 2 p.m.
Anyone interested should call ahead to reserve their spot.
