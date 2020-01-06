SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The word 'draft' is trending on social media following last week's U.S. drone strike killing Iran's top military commander, Qasem Soleimani.
Many young Americans are wondering if the strike means eventual war and, if so, would there be a draft.
First, there would have to be an act of Congress. Even so, many young people are keeping a close watch on the world stage as tension between the U.S. and Iran escalate.
The U.S. airstrike killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani on Thursday of last week.
On Friday, the website for the U.S. Selective Service crashed as people flooded it with questions about a possible draft.
The Selective Service is a government database of adult men, created in 1980, called the military selective service act.
"That act requires all us male citizens between the ages of 18 and 25 to provide basic information to the SSAC. It doesn't mean that there's a draft. It just provides a database in case there's a need for the draft," said retired AIC business professor and Army veteran Gary Lefort.
Lefort told Western Mass News that the draft hasn't been around since 1973 when it was suspended amidst opposition to the Vietnam War.
Bringing it back would be considered only in times of crisis.
"If that did become necessary, it would require Congress to pass a law and that law would have to be approved by the President of the United States," Lefort explained.
Lefort said the odds of resurrecting a draft right now are slim. However, the number of people actually in the military is down and so is recruiting.
"Both active and national guard are being stretched to the point. It's no longer advantageous to make a career out of the military because you're going to be in and out of a war every 18 months or so," Lefort added.
That could mean a change in draft policy, if a new crisis arose.
"That means that to meet our future requirements, like if we did get into a conflict with Iran, it may very well raise the question that we need to revisit the draft to meet our global needs," Lefort said.
However, Lefort added that given past sentiment about the draft, voting for one could mean a loss of votes for candidates in the upcoming election.
Just last month, lawmakers in the House proposed a bill that would eliminate the current Selective Service program. No word on when, or if, that will be addressed now that Congress is back in session.
