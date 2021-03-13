AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Lucio Perez, a Guatemalan immigrant who took sanctuary at the First Congregational Church in Amherst in 2017, now has legal protection.

This moment is emotional for Lucio, his family, and the Amherst community. For nearly three and a half years, the Amherst church and people in western Mass. fought to keep Lucio safe.

At the press conference on Saturday, they looked at this as a victory. Lucio was granted a stay-of-deportation by Immigration and Customs Enforcement this month. Lucio arrived in the United States in 1999 but came to Springfield in 2008.

ICE started proceedings against Lucio in 2009. He was granted a stay-of-deportation under the Obama administration but was denied in 2017 by the Trump administration. Shortly after, he took shelter at this church in Amherst. The hardest part was not being able to spend time with his family in his own home.

“It’s not easy to be away from your family, not at all easy. I believe that many many people are feeling separated from their family now, just as I have been," Perez said.

Lucio is thankful for all of the support he’s received, and if he could, he would have hugged everyone who came to see him off.

