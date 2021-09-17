WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hundreds of people arrived in West Springfield Friday for the opening day of The Big E. People traveled far to enjoy their favorite fair foods and attractions.
"We're super excited. I barely slept at all last night,” said Pamela Machaud, who visited The Big E on Friday.
Hundreds of people flooded into the gates of the Eastern States Exposition for opening day of The Big E. Many people got to the fairgrounds early, hoping to avoid the crowds and the lines and to spend some quality time with their family.
"Our most favorite thing about coming to the fair is the fact that it's something we do as a family and it's a tradition,” Machaud noted.
Machaud came to The Big E with her whole family of eight. They were so disappointed when last year's fair was cancelled. However, this year, they are most looking forward to eating some fair food.
"We didn't eat breakfast, so we could only eat The Big E food, so we're just so excited,” Machaud added.
Other fairgoers headed to the fair to enjoy shopping at all the vendor booths
"All the exhibits and vendors, I'm a shopper, so I love to come and see what they have,” said Trish Buchanana.
Vendors were excited to welcome them. Roger Jones is originally from Westfield, but has lived in Mexico for the past 40 years. He's had a booth at The Big E for 26 years. He was disappointed to not be able to travel to West Springfield last year, but he's excited to be back.
“I've has several thousands of customers and they're loyal, they come back every year, and now, I've had two years to work on designs,” Jones added.
