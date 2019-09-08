AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many unwinding in Agawam at the thrill capital of New England Sunday morning during the 'Namaste at Six Flags' yoga event.
Two professional instructors helping people stretch and distress in front of the Goliath roller coaster.
Communications Director, Jennifer McGrath told Western Mass News the event is to help observe 'Self-Care Awareness' month and to make sure people are mentally and physically fit.
"Here at Six Flags, we believe that self-care is so important and we want to make sure our guests have an amazing time with us all year long. We've had dozens of folks come out for this event, we don't think this will be our first yoga event here at Six Flags, but we want to do it again," McGrath explained.
The event was free for all the guests who came with their yoga mat.
