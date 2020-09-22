WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Big E is back, but it looks a little bit different this year.

Although the traditional fair was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, there is still a way for you to indulge in all the delicious food.

The Big E Food-to-Go Drive-thru event - a pandemic-friendly version of the popular New England fair – kicked off Tuesday.

This summer, fair organizers put together a similar event. Cars were lined up for hours and vendors couldn’t keep with the high demands, so things are different this time.

“The first is the time stamp reservation. We have 50 cars an hour…We broke the time slots into two hours, so 100 cars every two hours. At the top of the hour, we let 50 cars go,” said Eastern States Exposition Director of Sales Tim Garstka.

Western Mass News stopped by the Eastern States Exposition and caught up with a vendor preparing for customers, who said they are excited for this event.

“We’ve been getting a lot of emails for our kettle corn and pickles from the pickle barrel, so we decided to do this and give them a little something they wanted,” said Gina Calabrese with Calabrese Market.

They said being a part of an event like this is beneficial for their small business.

“Everyone is struggling a little bit with this. It’s new to everyone. We have to make the best of it,” Calabrese added.

Meanwhile, the organizers are thrilled to see fair food back once again.

“People miss the fair. It’s definitely Big E time of year and there’s a certain mental positivity to it to be on the fairgrounds,” Garstka noted.

The Big E Food-to-Go Drive-thru event will be held Tuesday through Sunday for the next four weeks.