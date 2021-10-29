WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Halloween came early for kids in Westfield who have been trick-or-treated in the downtown business area Friday afternoon. Keeping safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, while allowing your little ones to enjoy all the fun, is critical.
Health officials are encouraging parents to take their kids out for trick-or-treating this year, if they are comfortable. As an outdoor activity, they said there are plenty of ways to keep your children safe.
Anticipation is high among parents and children as we head into Halloween weekend, especially since many people chose to opt-out last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I'm so excited for Halloween,” said Brynn Kelleher of West Springfield.
However, there are still some concerns this year as cases continue to rise in some communities. According to the latest state data, several communities saw an increase in COVID-19 positivity rates compared to the week before.
Despite West Springfield being on that list, Mayor William Reichelt is confident Halloween will be safe for his community.
“I think, overall, we're looking more at we got a 57 percent vaccination rate now and that's the entire community,” Reichelt said
The town's mask mandate was lifted just last week. Reichelt said they didn't feel the need to keep it through Halloween since it’s typically an outdoor event.
“What we said last year is the same thing we'll say this year. If you feel comfortable doing it, feel free to partake in Halloween. Go out and bring your children out. If you're at home giving out candy or you don't want to partake in it, keep your light off and don't answer the door,” Reichelt noted.
However, the city of Springfield will have a mask mandate until Monday. Mayor Domenic Sarno and Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris citied Halloween as a reason to keep the mandate through the weekend in order to keep young children safe.
Dr. John Kelley with Redwood Pediatrics said he encourages parents to take their children out for the event, if they are comfortable.
"It's a good time to get back to some of the funner traditions that we've had in the past," Kelley explained.
He suggested children trick-or-treating wear masks and those handing out the candy do the same. There also might be a safer way to hand treats out this year.
"It's probably a good idea for you to hand it to the child and not have them reach into a bowl of candy or to be even more safe, you can pre-package it in a small bag,” Kelley added.
As for parents we spoke to in West Springfield, they are excited to let their children take part in this tradition.
"I think encouraging outdoor activities is the way to go, so yeah we're going,” said Annie Kelleher of West Springfield.
Steve Velasquez of West Springfield added, "I think it's important for the kids, I think it's important for everybody."
Kelley also suggested that children trick-or-treat in small groups this year, preferably with close family and friends. He also said to only visit a few houses this year to avoid too much exposure.
