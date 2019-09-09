Gun call in Springfield leads to one arrest, 230 bags of heroin seized.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man was taken into custody over the weekend after police say they found him to be in the possession of hundreds of bags of heroin.
According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, around 7:00 p.m., officers responded to the area of Harriet Street for a report of a man with a gun.
Officers were able to locate the individual in question, later identified as 42-year-old Springfield resident Joseph Deleon, who confessed to police that he did in fact have a BB gun in his backpack.
A search of the subject resulted in the recovery of, what was described as, three bundles of heroin.
Authorities were also able to locate additional amounts of heroin, a laptop that was reported stolen out of North Carolina, and a digital scale inside Deleon's backpack.
Deleon was then placed under arrest and was taken to the Springfield Police Department for booking.
Walsh adds that Deleon was charged with possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug (subsequent offense) and receiving stolen property.
He is expected to appear in court within the coming days for his arraignment.
