CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An alleged trespassing incident at a Chicopee park led police to recover a firearm.
Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, detectives were in the area of Sarah Jane Park when they reportedly saw five people walk down Meetinghouse Road and into the park, which was closed at dusk.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that those people then sat on the bleachers and detectives could smell an odor of marijuana coming from the area.
Uniformed officers arrived, approached the people, and ordered them to the ground for safety.
Investigators then reportedly saw a black handgun - loaded with 10 rounds - on the ground next to two of the people. An open bottle of Hennessey and another bottle of alcohol were also located.
"After further investigation, they told our officers they were there to shoot a music video," Wilk said.
Police placed five people, including a 17 year old juvenile, were arrested on charges including trespassing and a city/municipal ordinance violation:
- Raekwon Clark, 23, of Chicopee
- Donnelle Gutierrez, 24, of Holyoke
- Raekwon McLeod, 22, of Springfield
- Angel Ayala, 24, of Springfield
Gutierrez and the juvenile are both facing additional charges of possession of a firearm without a license and possession of ammunition without a license.
Clark, McLeod, and Ayala were released on $40 bail, while Gutierrez was released on $540 bail.
