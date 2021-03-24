SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are calling on Congress to pass federal gun reform following the deadly mass shooting in Colorado on Monday. Western Mass News spoke to a local gun-shop owner and a legislator about the impact this could have.

“Fear of possibly losing their second amendment rights maybe. I don’t know [if] that is what’s happening. But I think that is the opinion of a lot of gun owners," said Russell Cardano, con-owner of East Longmeadow's R&M Gun Vault.

Cardano told Western Mass News why gun sales go up when gun reform is discussed. Massachusetts already has in place background checks and a ban on assault weapons. But Cardano added that people typically act before a change in law goes into effect.

“They want their choices, and as soon as someone says you can’t have 'x,' that’s what everyone wants," he noted.

State Senator Eric Lesser told Western Mass News that Massachusetts has one of the strictest gun control laws in the country, and he said Congress should start with the assault weapons ban that expired in 2004.

“They knew to renew the assault weapons ban. They need to pass universal background checks. They need to cut down on straw purchases in the illegal trade of guns. We need to be able to know where guns are and who owns them," Lesser said.

The senator also weighed in on what type of guns should be banned across the country.

“Weapons designed to kill people frankly and to create mass casualties should not be allowed or should not be in the hands of civilians," he added.

Cardano also said that if a gun control bill goes up for a vote, people will flock to gun shops.

"We saw after the election. Joe Biden was talking about gun restrictions, and immediately gun sales took off," he explained. "So yeah, absolutely, if we see something physically move into congress, we will see an uptick in firearm sales.”