FEEDING HILLS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Starting tomorrow, gun shops will be allowed to reopen in Massachusetts.
They had been part of Governor Charlie Baker's coronavirus non-essential business closures.
The move comes after a U.S. district judge ruled the Baker's orders posed an improper burden on the constitutional rights of gun owners.
Western Mass News spoke with a local gun shop owner about the prospect of reopening after weeks of having his doors closed.
"Like every other small business we are affected by being out of business for a month or more," said Feeding Hill's Culverine Firearms owner Walter Lamon.
The activity in front of his gun store is nonexistent - a product of being closed in the coronavirus pandemic.
Baker did not include gun stores as essential businesses in his initial closure order.
A U.S. district judge has said that gun shops can reopen, but claims they must follow strict social distancing rules - like staff wearing face coverings, sanitizing frequently touched surfaces, and operating by appointment only.
"We read the judges order, and we’re in the process of setting up appointments four per hour, for people to come in and people are already filling the time-slots for the appointments that we’re making," Lamon said.
He told Western Mass News he’s anticipating a lot of business from the community.
"It’s sad that it had to take an order like this to do what’s reasonable. People are concerned and upset for their safety and you know the legal use and ownership, use in recreation as well, of firearms is important to a significant portion of our population," Lamon explained.
As for the rest of the reopening guidelines, the governor indicated his reopening advisory board would be discussing the future of religious gatherings with different faith leaders in the coming days.
