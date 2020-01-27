SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on the 300 blocks of Union Street in Springfield.
The shooting reportedly happened around 9:20 p.m. Monday.
Springfield Police Department's spokesperson, Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News that officers were able to locate 2 gunshot victims.
One victim is suffering from non-life threatening injuries, but the other victim reportedly has serious injuries.
Both victims were transported to Baystate Medical Center.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
