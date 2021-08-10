SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Southampton Fire Department has temporarily closed a portion of Gunn Road after an overnight fire Tuesday.
According to Deputy Chief Rich Fasoli, the two-alarm fire was reported at a business around 12:30 a.m. Mutual aid was called in from Easthampon and Westhampton.
In photos sent to Western Mass News, you can see heavy smoke billowing in the sky above trees.
Fire officials say no one was injured in the fire but the building is a total loss. The State Fire Marshal is looking into the cause.
The fire department says there will be fire equipment and hoses blocking the roadway from the intersection of Coleman Road until about 11 a.m. Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes.
