SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A gunshot victim was located early Saturday morning in Springfield after police were called to a report of a disturbance on Farragut St.
According to Ryan Walsh with the Springfield Police Department, officers responded to the scene at around 3:30 a.m.
"..Officers were responding to a report of a disturbance involving 10-20 people on the 0-100 block of Farragut St. While en route officers heard gunshots," Walsh says.
After hearing the gunshots, Walsh says officers located a gunshot victim.
That individual was transported to Baystate Medical Center and police say they are in stable condition.
Walsh did not confirm exactly where the gunshot victim was found.
However, the Western Mass News crew spotted police with crime scene tape up, investigating in the vicinity of the Racing Mart on St. James Ave. overnight.
This was around 4:30 a.m. and the location is only a 2 to 3 minute drive from the 0-100 block of Farragut St.
Further details about the case have not been released.
When new information comes into our newsroom, Western Mass News will provide an update.
