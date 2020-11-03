HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An Agawam man who was found with a gunshot wound at a crash scene in Holyoke Halloween Eve has been identified.
Robert James was 52-years-old.
The Hampden District Attorney's Office released his identity Tuesday.
The crash scene he was found at involved two vehicles. It was on Main and Spring Streets in Holyoke around 12:30 p.m. Friday.
We're told when first responders arrived James was inside one of the vehicles.
Hampden District Attorney representative, James Leydon reports he was unresponsive when officers found him.
"(He was) trapped in one of the vehicles, he needed to be extricated in order for first responders to administer medial aid," Leydon explains.
James was rushed to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield where he was pronounced deceased.
At this time, authorities have not released any details as to whether or not they have a suspect in this homicide case.
"This is an on-going investigation," Leydon tells Western Mass News.
Massachusetts State Police, the Holyoke Police Department, and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit are all working on this investigation.
