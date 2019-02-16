SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield police are investigating after a gunshot victim was found in the hallway of an apartment building on Pearl Street overnight.
Police were called to the scene around 2:20 a.m.
Ryan Walsh, representative for the Springfield Police Department says officers found the male gunshot victim in the apartment building at 212 Pearl St.
The victim was transported to Baystate Medical Center for treatment of his injuries and was expected to undergo surgery.
No immediate word on his condition or if police have any suspects.
The Springfield Police Department did not release any further details. They continue to investigate.
