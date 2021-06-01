PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A gunshot victim was found in Pittsfield early this morning on First Street, police say.
They were called to the shooting scene just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The Pittsfield Police Department confirming their 'ShotSpotter' activated alerting them to the incident.
The victim is a 27-year-old, Pittsfield man. His identity has not been released.
Police tell Western Mass News he sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
"(The victim) was transported to Berkshire Medical Center where he is currently receiving treatment for his injuries," police say.
We're told his injuries aren't believed to be life-threatening.
"At this time it appears that the victim was targeted by his assailant and there is no apparent threat to the public," noted police.
They have not named any suspect(s) or announced any arrest(s) yet.
A section of First St. was closed off this morning while detectives investigated.
If you have any information regarding this case please contact Detective Bassett at 413-448-9700 x529. You can also reach out anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).
