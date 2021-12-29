SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield police say they are investigating a homicide that occurred in the city Tuesday night.
According to police, officers responded to the area of Eastern Ave. and Chapel Street for a report of a gunshot victim.
This was around 10:45 p.m.
When officers arrived on scene..."(They) located an adult male gunshot victim and provided first aid," confirms Ryan Walsh, representative for the Springfield Police Department.
However, the victim succumbed to his injuries and died on scene.
At this time police are not releasing his identity.
No arrest or suspect(s) have been announced yet in this case.
If you have any information that could help officers with this case please contact the Springfield Police Major Crimes Unit at 413-787-6355 or text an anonymous tip to 'CRIMES' (274637) and in the message type 'SOLVE' and then add your tip.
