SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A gunshot victim was found on Fort Pleasant Ave. Tuesday night in Springfield, police report.
This was at about 5:20 p.m. in the 0-100 block section of Fort Pleasant Ave.
Very few details have been released, but according to the Springfield Police Department the victim suffered 'non-life threatening injuries.'
He was found by officers following a 'ShotSpotter' activation in the city.
We're told the Springfield Police Detective Bureau is investigating.
No word if detectives have any leads or suspects in this case.
